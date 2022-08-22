Kate Hudson and Stepdad Kurt Russell Watch Her Son Ryder Perform Music Gig With Band

Instagram

Kate Hudson is one proud stage mom!

The 42-year-old was joined by her stepfather Kurt Russell at her 18-year-old son Ryder's gig at a Los Angeles club.

The "Mother's Day" star took to Instagram to share a carousel of images of her son playing with his band, Codependence. She captioned the post, "Watching my baby #stagemoms."

Russell kept it casual while attending his grandson's performance with a flannel shirt, jeans and a pair of sandals. Kate was also fashioned in a brown leather jacket, a black tee and dark-wash blue jeans.

Hudson has been very supportive of her eldest son's musical ambitions. Last week, in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram, the actress showed off the musical prowess of her two budding rockstars. Her sons Ryder and Bingham, 11, had one final jam session where they played their rendition of "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)" by the Deftones before Ryder heads off to college.

"My boys," she captioned the clip. "What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time. #offtocollege #guessthesong."

Ryder shredded notes on the guitar while Bingham accompanied his older brother on the drums; the rock n' roll duo made it clear they inherited some serious musical chops from their fathers. Ryder is from Kate's first marriage to Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Kate shares Bingham with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy from Muse. Hudson is also mom to Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3, who she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Back in June, Hudson and Robinson came together to mark the occasion of Ryder's high school graduation. The former couple posed for a photo with their son as they celebrated the 18-year-old's milestone at his Los Angeles high school.

The "Almost Famous" actress took to Instagram to dedicate a touching tribute to her son where she called him the "most incredible young man."

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable," she captioned the post. "And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man."