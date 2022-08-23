Watch Harry Styles Interrupt Concert to Call Fan's Ex-Boyfriend

Getty

Dear Harry Styles, my ex called after seven years — what do I do?

That's the question a fan felt compelled to ask the pop star via a handwritten sign on the first night of his Madison Square Garden residency.

And in footage from the concert, which has been making the rounds this week, Styles in fact not only responds to the message but takes action...giving some positive — and hysterical — life advice as well.

After identifying the handwritten sign, Styles asks some pointed questions from how long they were together before the seven year break (one year) to his name (Josh) and if he was a nice guy (yes).

It all goes a bit off the rails when he offers to call the ex in question and the girl (Ingrid) actually hands over her phone.

Harry promptly dials, making sure to keep the microphone placed near the phone speaker: "Hello Josh? Hello? Is that Josh? Is that Josh?"

There was no response. Harry then handed the phone back, but with some advice to go with it.

"Ingrid, I wish you all the happiness," he began. "It's not with Josh. There's someone else who's gonna treat you with respect. They're gonna love you for who you are."

"Josh?" he added. "It's never Josh!"

