Beverly Hills 90210 Stars Mourn the Passing of Joe E. Tata: 'There Will Never Be Another'

The stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210" are paying tribute to beloved cast member Joe E. Tata following his passing.

On Thursday, it was reported that Tata -- who starred as Nat Bussichio, the owner of the Peach Pit diner, on the show -- passed away at the age of 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Following the sad news of Tata's death, several "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members honored the actor on Instagram, fondly remembering their late co-star.

Ian Ziering -- who was one of the first to share the news -- posted a photo of Tata on the show as well as a shot of himself with the actor. Ziering, 58, first pointed out how the "90210" family has recently lost several members, including writer Jessica Klein and star Denise Douse, before paying tribute to Tata.

"Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series," Ziering wrote. "One of the happiest people I've ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness."

"Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated," he continued. "He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was."

Ziering concluded, "My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey 🙏."

Meanwhile, Tori Spelling posted a very lengthy tribute to Tata, recalling sweet memories and even comparing the actor to her late father, Aaron Spelling.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and Tata, including a shot of Tata's Nat walking Spelling's Donna down the aisle, Spelling wrote, "We lost our family and good friend Joe E. Tata 💔…One of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life."

"I never saw him without a big smile on his face," she added, before crediting Tata's sense of humor, professionalism, and ability to tell "amazing stories."

"He knew everyone and was friends with everyone. Never met anyone who didn’t ❤️ Joey!," Spelling, 49, wrote. "This natural and gifted storyteller, this incredibly special and warm human, with the kindest eyes always reminded me of my Dad."

"They were so much alike. Which, in hindsight, makes sense that both of these special men walked me down the aisle! My Dad in real life at my first wedding, and Joey { Nat} to my Donna on 90210. And, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," she continued, sharing that she actually "asked" the writers for Tata's character to walk her character down the aisle. "It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally. Based on our close real life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be."

The reality star went on to mention some fond memories of Tata, and also noted that he was "always checked in" on her and was "very protective" of her.

"He would have done anything for any one of us. He was special to every single one of us! So grateful we all got to see Joey in the last few years," Spelling wrote. "In person and more recently on zoom. He had so much pride! I’m glad he’s finally at peace. Joey have a drink with my Dad! Xo."

"Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth also reacted to the news of Tata's passing, calling his death "another great loss for our family today."

"I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh," Garth captioned two photos of herself, Spelling and Tata posing for the camera. :I feel like there's a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends🙏🏻 Sending hugs to all that loved Joey today. Loss is so hard… 😓 #beverlyhills90210."

Brian Austin Green, meanwhile, posted a heartwarming clip of himself and Tata sharing a hug as well as a photo of the two together.

"A friend of mine sent me this video from the BAG pod live event we did at Torrance high school a few years back. ❤️thank you," he captioned his post. "Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered ❤️."

Jason Priestly also mourned Tata's death on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of himself and Tata at what appeared to be a formal event.

"Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata," he wrote alongside the pic. "Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another."

Shannen Doherty acknowledged Tata's passing as well. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Doherty posted a shot of herself and Tata from the show.

See the cast's heartfelt tributes in the posts below.

Tata's daughter Kelly had previously launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money to help her care for her father. According to Kelly, Tata was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018.

On Thursday, Kelly shared a statement on the GoFundMe page, confirming the death of her father, whom she called her "best friend.

"I'm devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022," she wrote. "My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I'm also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments."