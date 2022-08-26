LeAnn Rimes Slips Back Into Her Original Coyote Ugly Costume for Ava Max Video

Everett / TikTok

Coyote Ugly turned 22 this month.

LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight ... or the chance to recreate her iconic appearance in "Coyote Ugly."

The star, 39, stepped back into her skin-tight snakeskin pants and hopped up onto another bar in two new videos shared to singer Ava Max's TikTok page this week.

TooFab has confirmed with Rimes' rep that she is, in fact, wearing the original outfit from the film ... a good 22 years later!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

So, what's up with this collaboration?

The two clips were posted to tease Max's upcoming single, "Million Dollar Baby," which appears to sample "Can't Fight the Moonlight" from the "Coyote Ugly" soundtrack. The song was performed by Rimes -- playing herself -- and fictional songwriter Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) at the end of the movie, though the tune was written by Diane Warren IRL.

"She's a miracle," Ava captioned the video above.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In another TikTok shared Thursday, the singer is seen getting ready for the shoot -- rocking out to "Can't Fight" as she tries on a number of outfits before settling on the leather top, denim skirt and fishnet tights. Rimes then enters the room before they lip-sync along to the song a bit more.

"My Coyote dream came true!!" she added in a caption.

While some fans have already taken to splicing the OG song with snippets of "Million Dollar Baby" released so far -- including one Ava herself showed serious appreciation for -- the full track, off her upcoming "Diamonds & Dancefloors" album, is due out September 1.

"Coyote Ugly," meanwhile, celebrated its 20th anniversary back in 2020. That same year, Tyra Banks claimed she was in communication with Maria Bello about making a new version of the project, but there haven't been any updates since.