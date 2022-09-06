Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Investigates 'Magic Loogie'

Twitter

More "Don't Worry Darling" drama...and this time it's not Florence Pugh or Shia LaBeouf

Calling Oliver Stone...or Kramer and Newman.

The internet is ablaze with the latest drama to hit the "Don't Worry Darling" press tour. #SpitGate began trending after a video appeared to show Harry Styles hocking something at Chris Pine during the Venice premiere of the Olivia Wilde directed film.

The video shows Harry taking a seat next to Pine -- who was seated next to Wilde -- when something appears to fly from his mouth and land on Pine's lap.

In apparent disbelief, Pine, who was in the middle of applauding Styles, stops clapping and looks down with true bewilderment at his lap before seeming to laugh off the whole thing.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022 @Mac70J

While the Twittersphere is fiercely debating the apparent disrespect like it was the Zapruder film, TMZ spoke to insiders from both camps.

Sources close to Pine told the outlet Harry absolutely did spit on him and he took it as a form of disrespect. While people close to Styles denied the incident entirely, saying it only appeared that way in the video.

Of course, this far from settles the matter.

The film has been hounded with rumors of a feud with star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde -- who is said to have started a romance with Styles on set (the relationship news came amid her public split from Jason Sudeikis). What to speak of the Shia Labeouf of it all -- see the links below for more on this truly wild press tour.

So what really happened? We may never know...but if the past is any predictor of the future there is likely more fodder for gossip incoming on the next leg of this tour.

Read on to see how the internet is reacting to yet another turn in the seemingly never-ending drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling."

Me and my gay friends trying to figure out if Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/Q5WlC2kWJK — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 6, 2022 @GianmarcoSoresi

not a speck of spit in sight like he needs to play this in court https://t.co/iwSUX6gELk — tia (@cursedhive) September 6, 2022 @cursedhive

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022 @been_herde

GOD BLESS AMERICA WE FOUND THE VIDEOOOOOOO HAROLD UR SAFE #SpitGate pic.twitter.com/OVlme1iuuD — rin (@Playsik2) September 6, 2022 @Playsik2

I have watched the spit video and the sunglasses video and my conclusion is that Harry spit on the floor.



Cause he definitely spit and Chris is definitely reacting to that.



But 10 seconds later Harry is trying to buddy up with him lol — Liv (@heyitslivagain) September 6, 2022 @heyitslivagain