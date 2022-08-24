Olivia Wilde Says Couple's Children Are 'Only People Who Suffered' by Jason Sudeikis Serving Her on Stage

Getty

Olivia Wilde just came out swinging against ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, after she was served with custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in April.

Though she doesn't mention him by name and he condemned the move, the actress/director said it was an "appalling" and "upsetting" incident while speaking with Variety.

"The only people who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5-year-old, and that's really sad," she told the outlet. "I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011-2020 and share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. They're still hammering out custody issues, though a judge denied Sudeikis' attempt to move the case to New York -- which is what Wilde was served over.

"It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen," Wilde continued. "There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought."

She added that she hated how "this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," as she was at the event to promote her new film, "Don't Worry Darling."

"To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted," she added. "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."