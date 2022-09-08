Jennette McCurdy Tells Red Table Talk Mom Forced Showers with Teenage Brother When She Was 11

Facebook Watch

Jennette McCurdy is detailing a rather disturbing ritual she claims her late mother had her do as a child.

During her appearance on Wednesday's season premiere of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," the "iCarly" alum -- who has continuously spoken out about being allegedly abused by her late mother, Debbie -- recalled being forced to take showers with her teenage brother, Scotty, when she was 11.

While sitting at the table with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, McCurdy, 30, recited a passage from her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," in which she described the alleged showering rituals.

"Mom showers me with Scotty sometimes," she said, reading the excerpt aloud to the group. "He's almost 16 at this point. I get really embarrassed when she showers us together. I can tell he does too."

"We usually just look away from each other," she continued, adding that her brother would "distract himself by drawing Pokemon on the fogged glass."

"When she showers us together, Mom says it's because she's got too much to do," McCurdy read. "Scotty asked if he could shower himself on his own once. Mom sobbed and said that she didn't want him to grow up so he never asked again after that."

McCurdy continued reading, claiming that her mother -- who died in 2013 after battling breast cancer -- would give her breast and vaginal exams in the shower.

"Whether or not Scott's there with me, Mom gives me a breast and 'front butt' exam, which is what she calls my private parts," she read aloud. "She says she wants to make sure I don't have any mysterious lumps or bumps because those could be cancer."

"I say OK, because I definitely don't want cancer, and since Mom's had it and all, she would know if I do."

After reading the excerpt, the "Sam & Cat" alum -- who also has brothers Marcus and Dustin -- was asked by Pinkett Smith if the showering impacted her "dynamic" with her brother, which McCurdy described as a "beautiful question."

"I'm so close with all three of my brothers," she shared. "And they have been a source of love and support and consistency in my life when there really wasn't much anywhere else."

"Isn't it amazing?" she added. "We have such a beautiful bond, and there's such an understanding there I think because of the things we went through together and the things we saw together."

Also during the 40-minute episode, McCurdy opened up about the impact of the "psychological marriage" between her and her mom as well as their dynamic after the Nickelodeon alum had moved out to live on her own for the first time.

