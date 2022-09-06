Willow and Jada React to Jennette McCurdy Reading Scathing Email From Her Mother on Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

"'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little' — all caps — 'slut, a floozy, all used up'"

Jennette McCurdy is getting candid about the devastating emails she would receive from her late mother.

The 30-year-old Nickelodeon will appear in this week's new episode of "Red Table Talk" to deep dive into her new memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" and the harrowing stories of enduring "decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of suffering in silence," with show hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield.

In a teaser clip for the upcoming episode, the "iCarly" star read a particularly scathing email she received from her mother after seeing photos of McCurdy with her boyfriend from ten years ago.

Jennette’s mother Debbie, who died after losing a battle with breast cancer in 2013, began her email by writing, "I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little' — all caps — 'slut, a floozy, all used up,'" McCurdy read aloud as Jada, Willow and Adrienne reacted in shock.

"'And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.' (I had told her I was with a friend, Colton.) Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil."

"'You look pudgier too. It's clear you're eating your guilt,'" Jennette continued. "'Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You're an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother? P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.'"

"The P.S. gets me," McCurdy laughed and Willow replied with a simple "Wow!"

Back in October 2021, Jennette previously opened up about the "intense" physical and emotional abuse from her mother while speaking to PEOPLE.

According to McCurdy, her mother had become more and more fixated on her daughter's appearance over time. When McCurdy was 10, Debbie allegedly began bleaching McCurdy's hair and whitening her teeth. Jennette claimed her mother suggested she start restricting calories at the age of 11, which ultimately led to an eating disorder. A few years later, when McCurdy was cast in "iCarly," she was struggling with anorexia.

"I know if my mom were alive, I'd still have an eating disorder. It was only distance from her that allowed me to get healthy," explained McCurdy, and added that she was "so repressed and delayed developmentally" as a result of Debbie's control.

After her mother died from breast cancer, McCurdy had sex for the first time. She also had her first sip of alcohol and also purged for the first time, which resulted in years of bulimia and struggles with alcohol. McCurdy later went on to focus on making a "change." She was able to recover from her eating disorders in 2018 after undergoing therapy.