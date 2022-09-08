Shia LaBeouf Responds to Olivia Wilde's Latest Interview About 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama

Getty

The actor also talked about his mother who recently passed away

It looks as if Shia LaBeouf is giving up fighting the narrative surrounding his exit from "Don't Worry Darling."

The embattled actor responded to questions over e-mail with THR where he was asked about director Olivia Wilde's latest interview with Vanity Fair.

In particular they probed him for a response regarding claims Wilde made that she fired him due to "a combative energy" and a creative process that was "not conducive to the ethos" she cultivates on her film sets; additionally, it was claimed in the VF piece that she ultimately fired him from the film because Florence Pugh was uncomfortable with his behavior.

Shia -- who previously shared text exchanges (with both Pugh and Wilde), emails (sent to Wilde), and a video (of Wilde) to counter the narrative -- simply told THR: "It is what it is — every blessing to her and her film."

You can read more about the seemingly never-ending drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" and Shia in the links below:

Meanwhile, in the same THR piece the actor talked about his mother who recently passed away on August 27 at the age of 80.

Shia, who is father to a 5-month-old daughter he shares with wife Mia Goth, was at his mother Shayna Saide's bedside at a Los Angeles hospital.

"My mother was full of fear in her last moments: asking the doctor what this tube was and what that machine did. She was frantic. She was deeply interested in God and spirituality her whole life, but she didn’t know him. Hence her last moments," he shared.