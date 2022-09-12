2022 Emmy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

Getty

Here are the moments everyone will be talking about tomorrow.

Television's biggest stars stepped out for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Monday -- and we'll be keeping track of the night's most buzz-worthy moments right here.

This year's telecast is hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson and is taking place at the Microsoft Theater after spending the evening outside at L.A. Live's Event Deck in 2021.

Heading into the night "Succession" led the pack with 25 nominations total. Close behind it were "Ted Lasso" and "White Lotus" with 20 each, as well as "Hacks" and "Only Murders In the Building" with 17 apiece, "Euphoria" with 16 and "Barry," "Dopesick," "Severance" and "Squid Game" with 14. The final season of "Ozark" nabbed 13 noms, as did "Stranger Things."

Keep up with all of the night's winners right here -- and keep reading throughout the evening for every viral moment below. We'll keep updating this post all night!

Kenan Opens the Show with a Dance and Roast

The show kicked off with a big dance number set to remixed versions of famous TV opening themes.

The medley included "Friends" -- after which Thompson gave a shoutout to "Living Single" -- and "The Brady Bunch" -- with the OG Bradys in the room -- before tunes like "Law & Order" and "Game of Thrones." Kenan even got in on the dancing action -- and rocked a white Targaryen wig while doing it.

During his opening, Kenan poked fun at NBC -- joking nobody under 20 knows what network TV is -- and "Yellowjackets," saying it was "hard to watch" because "it's on Showtime," getting quite the laugh from the show's cast.

He also cracked, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. You're young enough to play a high school student but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio," he then cracked, as Zendaya hid her head in laughter.

Of "Succession" he joked it was "the only show with three brothers but no brothers."

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey's three different reactions to Kenan's "Yellowjackets is hard to watch... because it's on Showtime" joke are kind of amazing pic.twitter.com/quALKz5oQj — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 13, 2022 @azalben

Its giving motivational bar mitzvah dancer — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) September 13, 2022 @SAMGREIS

The thing about Kenan is, it doesn’t matter how nonsense the bit is, he’ll make it funny because he’s just a fuckin pro — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) September 13, 2022 @carolineframke

“Y’all ever seen Living Single? I think you’ll like it” during a little Friends montage of sorts #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/m9fJURwehr — Andryanna Sheppard (@AndryannaTV) September 13, 2022 @AndryannaTV

Oh Dany is still THAT chick. Kenan in a Dany wig danced with backup dancers as the Unsullied to the GOT theme song. pic.twitter.com/rNvOcfHkPC — LibrarianKT (@targaryen_the) September 13, 2022 @targaryen_the

kenan is so good at this — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) September 13, 2022 @e_alexjung

Micheal Keaton Gets Bleeped

Picking up the first trophy of the night for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Michael Keaton was bleeped when he dropped an f-bomb at the end of his speech.

Over the years, we've all been through a lot of tough times. There have been some doubters. I've had some doubters. You know what? We're cool. But I also had those people for all these years when the times were tough who were the true believers, 'I f---ing live you man."

His win also got people talking about "Batgirl" and how bad an idea it was for Warner Bros. to shelve a movie with Keaton's Batman return in it.

Warning to the rest of tonight's #Emmys winners: You will not get as much speech time as Michael Keaton is getting/taking. But you are probably not Michael Keaton. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 13, 2022 @TheFienPrint

Michael Keaton wins the Emmy! Wow, imagine you if you had some sort of movie starring Emmy Award winner Michael Keaton that you could release on your streaming service, and instead decided to shelve it forever for a tax write-off, that would be weird to do. pic.twitter.com/CA1vGiWG2T — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 13, 2022 @azalben

Warner Bros. scraps Batgirl and immediately has to watch Brendan Fraser get festival hype while Michael Keaton wins an Emmy. YA FUCKED UP. — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 13, 2022 @JamieCinematics

I will say it until I am blue in the face: Michael Keaton gave one of the most incredible performances that’s ever been committed to film in Dopesick. It is not too late to watch it. — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) September 13, 2022 @Casey_Mink

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins the Night

Sheryl Lee Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her incredible work on "Abbott Elementary" and hit all the right notes as she took the stage and gave one of the best acceptance speeches, ever.

Getting to the microphone, she broke into song, belting out Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species" -- specifically the lyrics, "I am an endangered species but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs."

In her speech, she added, "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like and don't you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Good luck to every single winner who has to follow Sheryl Lee Ralph. Holy shit. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0Ap09WzrRO — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 13, 2022 @JamieCinematics

OMG!!!!!!! THE ORIGINAL DREAMGIRL GOT IT!!!! Yassssssssssss Sheryl!!!! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 13, 2022 @IamGMJohnson

SHERYL. LEE. RALPH.



THAT is how you give an acceptance speech. And she got SEVERAL standing ovations. Icon!!!! pic.twitter.com/gC5k0UfnGw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 13, 2022 @SpencerAlthouse

.@thesherylralph’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. 🙏🏾



Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! #Emmys 🏆 #BlackGirlsRock pic.twitter.com/Tryb3DGig2 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 13, 2022 @JackeeHarry

SHERYL !!!! SHERYL!!!!!!! OMG OMG OMG OMG IM SOBBING, HER TEAM OMG EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS HELPING HER TO THE STAGE, THIS IS WHY WE WATCH PEOPLE — ashley ray (@theashleyray) September 13, 2022 @theashleyray

Jennifer Coolidge Refuses to Leave to Stage

Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment pic.twitter.com/bBkOykRMZA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022 @JarettSays

Jennifer Coolidge picked up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie thanks to her work on "The White Lotus" and took her time on the stage.

After thanking her costars and creators, she took a moment to tell the crowd that she "lavender bath tonight right before the show" and it made her "swell up inside my dress." She added, "and I'm having a hard time speaking but anyway ...", before grabbing a list of names out of her pocked.

As she kept thanking her team, the music started to play her off, but she refused to go anywhere.

"Hold on, this is a once in a lifetime thing!" she exclaimed, as she named more names and kept yelling, Wait, hold on, one thing, wait!"

Eventually, she just started dancing to the music before heading off stage.

Listen, I don’t know how these things work, but who plays Jennifer Coolidge off the stage?! #Emmys2022 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 13, 2022 @Chasten

Playing off Jennifer Coolidge in an acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/3ipUG0ueqy — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 13, 2022 @Will_Kellogg

the emmys playing off jennifer coolidge is homophobic?? — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) September 13, 2022 @e_alexjung

The audience wants to see Jennifer Coolidge talk, why tf would you play her off? A polite wrap would’ve been fine, but they should’ve seen the audience was into it and not played the loudass Kiss FM playlist they’re forcing on us. — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) September 13, 2022 @DannyPellegrino

HOW DO YOU PLAY OFF JENNIFER COOLIDGE — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 13, 2022 @davidmackau

I don't want to live in a world that doesn't let Jennifer Coolidge speak as long as she wants — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) September 13, 2022 @megh_wright

Lizzo Gets One Step Closer to an EGOT

Lizzo accepts the #Emmy for competition series for #WatchOutForTheBigGrrrls: "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me." https://t.co/h3GrtHDmKy pic.twitter.com/92upywX4Rh — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022 @Variety

The musician picked up her first Primetime Emmy Award during the show, taking home the Outstanding Competition Program trophy for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see in the medias was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said through tears. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You're gonna see that person, but bitch, it's gonna have to be you."

She then called out the show's contestants, who were in the house.

"These women were filming a television show that will change their lives forever. They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls!" she exclaimed. "God bless you, this is for the big girls! Thank you so much!"

With that win, the Grammy-winner is halfway to an EGOT.

The way I fear it won’t be hard for lizzo to get a Tony or Oscar…. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 13, 2022 @keyon

Lizzo can EGOT. I feel it. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 13, 2022 @RealLyndaCarter

Lizzo's reaction after she realized she had to follow Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech LOL pic.twitter.com/AcXCMAsQ2c — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 13, 2022 @SpencerAlthouse

Goddess bless Lizzo. She deserves everything she gets and a hell of a lot more. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 13, 2022 @cmclymer