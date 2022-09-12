2022 Emmy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

Here are the moments everyone will be talking about tomorrow.

Television's biggest stars stepped out for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Monday -- and we'll be keeping track of the night's most buzz-worthy moments right here.

This year's telecast is hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson and is taking place at the Microsoft Theater after spending the evening outside at L.A. Live's Event Deck in 2021.

Heading into the night "Succession" led the pack with 25 nominations total. Close behind it were "Ted Lasso" and "White Lotus" with 20 each, as well as "Hacks" and "Only Murders In the Building" with 17 apiece, "Euphoria" with 16 and "Barry," "Dopesick," "Severance" and "Squid Game" with 14. The final season of "Ozark" nabbed 13 noms, as did "Stranger Things."

Keep up with all of the night's winners right here -- and keep reading throughout the evening for every viral moment below. We'll keep updating this post all night!

Kenan Opens the Show with a Dance and Roast

The show kicked off with a big dance number set to remixed versions of famous TV opening themes.

The medley included "Friends" -- after which Thompson gave a shoutout to "Living Single" -- and "The Brady Bunch" -- with the OG Bradys in the room -- before tunes like "Law & Order" and "Game of Thrones." Kenan even got in on the dancing action -- and rocked a white Targaryen wig while doing it.

During his opening, Kenan poked fun at NBC -- joking nobody under 20 knows what network TV is -- and "Yellowjackets," saying it was "hard to watch" because "it's on Showtime," getting quite the laugh from the show's cast.

He also cracked, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. You're young enough to play a high school student but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio," he then cracked, as Zendaya hid her head in laughter.

Of "Succession" he joked it was "the only show with three brothers but no brothers."

Micheal Keaton Gets Bleeped

Picking up the first trophy of the night for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Michael Keaton was bleeped when he dropped an f-bomb at the end of his speech.

Over the years, we've all been through a lot of tough times. There have been some doubters. I've had some doubters. You know what? We're cool. But I also had those people for all these years when the times were tough who were the true believers, 'I f---ing live you man."

His win also got people talking about "Batgirl" and how bad an idea it was for Warner Bros. to shelve a movie with Keaton's Batman return in it.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins the Night

Sheryl Lee Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her incredible work on "Abbott Elementary" and hit all the right notes as she took the stage and gave one of the best acceptance speeches, ever.

Getting to the microphone, she broke into song, belting out Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species" -- specifically the lyrics, "I am an endangered species but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs."

In her speech, she added, "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like and don't you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Jennifer Coolidge Refuses to Leave to Stage

Jennifer Coolidge picked up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie thanks to her work on "The White Lotus" and took her time on the stage.

After thanking her costars and creators, she took a moment to tell the crowd that she "lavender bath tonight right before the show" and it made her "swell up inside my dress." She added, "and I'm having a hard time speaking but anyway ...", before grabbing a list of names out of her pocked.

As she kept thanking her team, the music started to play her off, but she refused to go anywhere.

"Hold on, this is a once in a lifetime thing!" she exclaimed, as she named more names and kept yelling, Wait, hold on, one thing, wait!"

Eventually, she just started dancing to the music before heading off stage.

Lizzo Gets One Step Closer to an EGOT

The musician picked up her first Primetime Emmy Award during the show, taking home the Outstanding Competition Program trophy for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see in the medias was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said through tears. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You're gonna see that person, but bitch, it's gonna have to be you."

She then called out the show's contestants, who were in the house.

"These women were filming a television show that will change their lives forever. They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls!" she exclaimed. "God bless you, this is for the big girls! Thank you so much!"

With that win, the Grammy-winner is halfway to an EGOT.

