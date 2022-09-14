Britney Spears Posts About Her Sons' Birthdays Amid Estrangement

Instagram

Publicly mourning the rift has shown another side as she previously called out her kids as "hateful" and claimed they were out for her money

Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Sean Preston both had birthdays this week (one turning 16 and the other 17, respectively).

The pop star tried to put the drama aside amid their public estrangement to post a tribute to both of her boys on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!! Love you both so much," she wrote alongside two pics, "These photos are from last year !!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The message follows the revelation Britney's sons have not seen their mother in over six months amid her feud with their father, Kevin Federline.

This latest post comes on the heels of Britney saying, "Since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died."

"Like literally I have no purpose anymore -- they were my joy, they were my everything. I look forward to seeing them," she said

Britney also expressed how bewildered she was at "how it's so easy just to cut me off like that."

Publicly mourning the rift has shown another side to the public as she previously called out her kids as "hateful" and claimed they were out for her money after their appearance on "60 Minutes Australia", which resulted in many fans turning on her.

At the center of the feud with Federline is custody. Per TMZ, prior to the conservatorship Britney had been stripped of custody and given only supervised visits along with randomized drug testing.