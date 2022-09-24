Everything Sammi Sweetheart Has Said About Jersey Shore Since Leaving the Show

Getty

Snooki says she's been blocked by her former costar -- what happened?

There was no shortage of drama on the original "Jersey Shore" -- and the drama didn't stop just because the series wrapped back in 2012. With the show's spinoff "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" now in its fifth season, the messy moments keep coming, despite missing one of its core cast members, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola.

The former reality star made the decision to skip the spinoff, explaining that she wanted to avoid "potentially toxic situations."

While she wasn't willing to compromise her happiness for the show, it still seemed like she was on good terms with her co-stars. Well, it appears something may have happened along the way, as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi recently revealed she's been blocked by Sammi. She says she doesn't know what went down -- and Sammi hasn't shared her side of the story yet either.

While things may have gone south between Sammi and her former co-stars as of late, she still has mostly good things to say about the years she spent on the show since saying goodbye.

Here's what Sammi has said about her time on "Jersey Shore" ...

1. Ahead of the final season of "Jersey Shore," Sammi gushed about her time on the show. She even went as far as to say that she would take part in the series for as long as possible.

"I would continue to do this forever…I would continue to do it for a long time," Sammi told The Better Show .

2. Following the conclusion of "Jersey Shore" in 2012, Sammi spoke fondly of her time with the series, sharing that she "loved" everyone who did the show with her.

"It's bittersweet to know that 'Jersey Shore' has finally come to an end. I'm extremely upset and sad, but I'm grateful that it happened. I had a lot of memories, and I think it's time to move on and move forward," she told MTV that year.

3. In a joint interview with her then-boyfriend Ronnie Margo about the final season, Sammi opened up about how the show had impacted her life and changed her for the better.

"It brought me more than I ever anticipated, that's for sure. I'm happier now. I went into the show young and I kind of grew up and learned a lot about myself and other people. It definitely made me who I am today. No regrets on the show. It brought me a lot of interesting moments in my life," Sammi said in an interview with Clevver News.

4. Several years later, Sammi opened up about the highs and lows of being on the show. While her least favorite moments all involved "crazy relationship drama," she shared that she had a lot of great memories too -- and still kept in touch with the majority of the cast.

"Some of my favorite moments would have to be traveling to Italy. That was really, really cool and that was probably my favorite season just because we were in another country and it was awesome. But I think that's really it. I just loved the whole atmosphere of 'Jersey Shore' -- being at the beach. It was fun living that beach life. We worked on the boardwalk, that was a lot of fun," she told WetPaint in 2017.

At the time, she also noted that she was interested in making a return to reality TV.

5. Despite Sammi's previous desire to give reality TV another try, less than a year later, she turned down the opportunity to take part in the "Jersey Shore" spinoff "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." When fans demanded to know why she wasn't going to be on the show, she explained that she wanted to avoid "toxic situations" that the show might bring up.

"I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to 'Jersey Shore' and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days," she posted on Instagram.

6. While Sammi hasn't shared any further details about her decision not to appear on the spinoff, she has been referencing the show on TikTok. In one video, she laughed while looking back at who she was when she first joined the series.

"When people think I'm the same 'Sammi' from 2009," she captioned the video.

7. In fact, Sammi also joked in a video that she doesn't remember much from 2009 to 2012, the exact years that the show ran on MTV.

"Honestly, I don't remember. I was probably f---ed up. I was crazy back then," Sammi could be seen mouthing in the vid.

8. Sammi also admitted that she watches old clips from "Jersey Shore" when they pop up on her TikTok For You Page. In a video captioned "Watching old clips of me on my FYP," she could be seen shifting her eyes and even included a laughter track in the background.

9. In another TikTok, Sammi made it clear that she had heard fans' demands for her to return for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." She issued her response to the constant comments by simply shh-ing and mouthing over a track that said, "I'm living my life!"

In the comment section, Sammi sent love to fans, writing, "Love and miss you all 💗"

10. Sammi finally gave fans what they were looking for in one of her most recent TikToks, saying one of her signature tag lines from "Jersey Shore."

"I'm the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet," Sammi said in the video, which racked up over 4 million views.