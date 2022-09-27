Hilaria Baldwin Talks Experiencing 'Mama Guilt' After Birth of Seventh Child

Getty/Instagram

"Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too," wrote Hilaria, who welcomed her seventh child with husband Alec, a daughter named Ilaria, last week.

Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about her experience being a new mom again.

Just a few days after welcoming her seventh child with her husband Alec Baldwin, a baby girl named Ilaria, Hilaria took to her Instagram Stories to give an update on how she's balancing taking care of a newborn, while also being a mom to six other children.

In addition to their new bundle of joy, Hilaria, 38, and Alec, 64, share Carmen 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, and Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria, 18 months.

On Monday, Hilaria posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen taking a mirror selfie of herself pushing son Edward and daughter in a stroller.

Alongside the cute shot, she wrote, "Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too. Bringing baby home is magical..and it's always a transition that we all feel."

"I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again," she continued. "With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."

Hilaria went on to add, "Am I getting it right? Def not all the time...mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around. I know this is a process."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Saturday, Hilaria revealed the exciting news of her baby's birth on Instagram, posting a sweet compilation video that featured a series of photos and clips of the newborn with her family.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena," she captioned the post. "9-22-22 🤍✨ 6lbs 13oz🤍✨. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨."

Hilaria and Alec also shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying, "How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world. Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They add, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."