Alec Baldwin Explains Why He and His Wife Hilaria Have So Many Children

Getty

The actor is expecting his eighth child

Alec Baldwin is addressing "why" he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who is pregnant with their seventh child, have such a large family.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Sunday, the 64-year-old actor took the time to set the record straight on his ever growing family.

"People comment about how many children we have and ask why," the "30 Rock" alum captioned a clip of his 38-year-old wife and their children Eduardo and Lucia, both one, dressed in matching puppy onesies. "This is why, the thing in this life that matters most to me are these people."

Hilaria took to her own account and posted the same clip and wrote, "Some kids want to be superheroes and royals, my babies want to be puppies … as they are animal super fans. They dressed up last night."

The couple also share Carmen 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 4. Back in March they announced that they were expecting the arrival of another baby. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, from a previous marriage.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria captioned an announcement video posted to Instagram at the time.