Chicago Landlord Found Dismembered In Freezer After Serving Suspect Eviction Notice

Chicago Police Department

A tow truck driver hired to help the suspect transport a trash bag from the boarding house detailed his terrifying interaction with her moments before her arrest.

A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide after her landlord's remains were found inside a freezer at a boarding house on the Northwest Side.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was taken into police custody last Monday after cops showed up to investigate a report of a missing person for 69-year-old Frances Walker, the home's owner. Walker rented out rooms in the house to women in need.

Per ABC 7 Chicago, concerned tenants called authorities after they couldn't get in touch with Walker following screaming and arguing between the victim and suspect coming from Walker's bedroom the previous night. Tenants also reportedly started getting texts from Walker's phone, instructing them to inform Kolalou if they moved out and saying Kolalou would be caring for her dogs.

When police arrived to investigate Walker's disappearance, the residents made it clear they were "afraid" of the suspect, who was seen carrying "a large black garbage bag" out of the home. Authorities initially spoke with Kolalou when they arrived and she allowed them to search her room. When they found nothing "incriminating" there, she was allowed to leave in a tow truck she had already called to bring her to Foster Avenue Beach with the bags.

The tow truck driver detailed what allegedly happened next while speaking to ABC 7, saying Kolalou spoke about fighting with Walker. He said he then got a call from one of Walker's neighbors -- as he had given out his business card at the residence while waiting for her -- warning him that Kolalou "must have done something" to the missing woman and to let her know if she did anything "suspicious."

Well, apparently she did, as the driver then allegedly saw Kolalou empty the bag into a trash can at the beach, before returning to the truck. He relayed that info to the neighbor and said police started to trail the pair as he continued to drive her around. The driver claimed Kolalou paid him with the victim's credit card -- and he started "getting this feeling that something is going to happen to me."

He said she then started to threaten him with a pocketknife, fighting her off with a stick until police took her into custody.

Detectives found bloody towels in the garbage can by the beach and discovered Walker's remains back at the residence. Her severed head, arms and legs were found in the first-floor freezer, while her bedroom was covered in blood. The victim's torso was not found.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said it looked like a large butcher knife was used for dismemberment, adding detectives believe the crime occurred in the victim's bedroom. The victim's phone was reportedly found in the suspect's bedroom.

Per prosecutors, Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice just days before the murder, "due to ongoing conflict between the defendant and other tenants."