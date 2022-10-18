Cops Discover Missing Teen's Dead Mother In His Own Trunk After Car Chase

Harris County Sheriff's Office

The 17-year-old's father reported the teen and his wife missing, after finding blood and human teeth in their home.

The body of a Texas woman was found inside the trunk of her son's car in Nebraska, one day after the woman's husband reported both of them missing, authorities say.

Last Thursday, the husband of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and father of their 17-year-old son reported the two of them missing -- after he found blood and a human tooth inside their garage. Per ABC 13, there was a trail of blood from the garage to the main bedroom of the home, where there were "at least four additional human teeth in a pool of blood."

The family's car was also missing, his wife's phone and purse were left at the scene, the Life360 tracker on his son's phone had been deleted and his phone was turned off. As charges on Michelle's credit card kept coming in traveling northbound from Texas, investigators alerted the Nebraska State Patrol to keep an eye out for the missing vehicle in relation to a possible homicide.

Last Friday, a Nebraska trooper spotted the car and attempted to make a stop. The driver, however, refused to pull over and, per authorities, led police on a high speed chase at speeds of more than 110mph. The car crashed into a semi truck and then into a ditch, before the driver was apprehended. The 17-year-old driver was then identified as the missing teen. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police discovered a body in the trunk of the vehicle, which was publicly identified Monday as being that of the teenager's mother. Per Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliland, preliminary reports suggest 49-year-old Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

On Monday, Texas authorities were still working on extraditing the teen from Nebraska to face an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, once he's released from the hospital.