Woman Stabbed with Garden Shears In Broad Daylight, Mom Has 'No Anger' for Suspect

LAPD

Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman in the head in a broad daylight attack.

The incident went down on October 10 around 11:30am in North Hollywood, where 22-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on the sidewalk. Per police, 30-year-old Jonathan Cole -- who is described as being an unhoused male -- approached from the opposite direction and "without provocation, stabbed the victim in the head with a pair of scissors."

Video shows the moments leading up to and directly following the attack, as a truck passes by the security camera when the suspect allegedly strikes. Watts -- who only recently moved to L.A. and had only been in town for two weeks -- is seen trying to get away from Cole, before they both go off in different directions.

"The victim, with the scissors embedded into her head, fled to a local restaurant, where she asked for help and then collapsed on the floor," said the LAPD. The scissors have also been described as "gardening shears" with four-inch blades.

The suspect then asked a couple at a bus stop for a light and, after one of them said, "No," the man allegedly "again unprovoked, threw a full jar of pickles, striking the female in the shoulder." The other witness is said to have chased Cole to a supermarket, where he was detained until officers arrived.

"The crime appeared random and completely unprovoked," said LAPD, which also announced Cole was booked for Attempted Murder. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office filed one count of Attempted Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to KTLA, who spoke to the victim's mother, Watts went into surgery, suffered a traumatic brain injury and has a "challenging road to recovery" ahead of her. She's expected to be in the hospital for the next two weeks, per a GoFundMe set up in her name.

"There is no ill regard toward this human, no anger, no bad feelings," the victim's mother, Amy Watts, told the outlet. "We've been a foster family for 15 years taking care of some severely mentally ill individuals. She understands that this is a very sick person."

Amy went on to call the attack a "social and systemic failure," calling the mental health crisis "a problem that we as a society have to look at and figure out what's next." She noted, "Because this is just going to continue to get worse."