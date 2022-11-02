Sharon Stone Had Fibroid Tumor Removed After She Says She Was Initially Misdiagnosed

Getty

"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off”

Sharon Stone is stressing the importance of women getting second opinions when it comes to medical advice.

The “Casino” star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure" before discovering she had a "large fibroid tumor."

Stone revealed she received a double epidural for the pain and when it persisted, she asked for a second opinion from a different doctor that led to a new diagnosis.

The 64-year-old urged her female followers to speak up if they desire a second medical opinion. "Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off ❣️GET A SECOND OPINION ❣️ It can save your life 🙏🏻💥," she captioned her Story post.

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," Stone concluded. "Thx for your care. It's all good 💪🏻 🙏🏻."

Stone also shared a link to an article that detailed how studies show that women are more likely to suffer misdiagnosis than men in a separate slide. "Read this ladies," she wrote. "For your lives. You are worth it."

The Golden Globe winner has had to remove tumors from her body before.

In her memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice,” Stone wrote that she had benign tumors that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone" and later claimed in a profile for The Times that her surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent when she was undergoing breast reconstruction surgery to repair her chest.

Stone said she woke up from her surgery to find her doctor had "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."