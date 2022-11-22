Does Machine Gun Kelly Believe in the Moon Landing?

Getty

"Is he doubting that we went to the moon in 1969?" one confused fan tweeted after MGK's acceptance speech

Fans are wondering if Machine Gun Kelly believes we went to the moon.

The confusion arose from MGK's acceptance speech at the American Music Awards Sunday night after he won for Favorite Rock Artist -- where he hit back at criticism of his departure into the rock genre.

The former rapper was sporting a suit he clearly stole from Pinhead's closet with what looked like hundreds of spikes protruding out from it everywhere. Presenter Meghan Trainor smartly went with an air hug.

He cracked a joke about the mic stand being too short and added, "This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."

UNCENSORED VERSION:

“I’m not done exploring the universe yet and I am ALL genres. I’ll see you on Mars motherfuckers” 😂 @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/fO1Z8RgCsU — kasi XX (@6k_nicole) November 21, 2022 @6k_nicole

"There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong, I’m a rocket man," MGK argued, before appearing to express doubt about the actual moon landing.

"We weren’t born on the moon but we were curious, so we went there, supposedly," he continued. "And these last two rock albums to me were me going to the moon."

He then said he wasn't done exploring, describing himself as "all genres" before signing off "I'll see you on Mars motherf---ers!"

TooFab has contacted a rep for Machine Gun Kelly to verify his actual stance on the moon landing.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to wonder aloud about what the rapper turned rocker turned astronaut believes.

Did Machine Gun Kelly say we “supposedly” went to the moon? Is he doubting that we went to the moon in 1969? And did he just throw and break the mic on stage? What just happened? lol #AMAs — Khadijah Hardiman (@Dijah4evajonas) November 21, 2022 @Dijah4evajonas

did machine gun kelly just say we didnt go to the moon — 💤 (@myouisoobin) November 21, 2022 @myouisoobin

Machine Gun Kelly shouldn’t be questioning the five times we landed on the moon.



He should question that outfit he wore while making that #AMAs acceptance speech. — Siobhan Marie Day 🌈💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@MarieSiobsbhndy) November 21, 2022 @MarieSiobsbhndy