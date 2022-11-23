The Kardashians Meet Khloe's Baby Boy on Season Finale: 'He Is Actually Rob's Twin'

Hulu

"What are we gonna name him?"

While the world got to meet Khloe Kardashian's baby boy in the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians," viewers didn't get to see the rest of her family spend time with the newborn outside of a few FaceTime calls from the hospital.

It all came full circle in the season finale, however, as the episode ended right where the season began: with Khloe's surrogate giving birth. In case you forgot, the premiere flashed forward to cover Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, before the show went back in time for the rest of the season to play catchup.

Kim drove her sister to the hospital, where Khloe first exclaimed that the baby "looks just like True" after his birth. She began to tear up on the way home, before Kris, Kim and Kourtney all came over to see the little guy.

"Oh my gosh, look how beautiful you are. So cute!" said Kris upon seeing her latest grandkid.

"Life is good and a new baby in the family is magic. He's such a blessing," Jenner continued in a confessional. "God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here and Khloe gets to be mommy again, so that's really, really special and I'm really excited about that."

As Kim walked in, she said, "Oh my goodness, look at those lips!" When Kris noted the baby reminded her of Rob, Kim added, "He is actually Rob's twin."

"What are we gonna name him?" Kim then asked, as Kris suggested, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson and just call him Rob Kardashian?" Khloe gave no inkling as to the child's name, however, so that still remains a mystery.

When Kourtney joined them, she gushed over the adorable tot as well -- and made everyone do a double take by adding, "I wish I could breastfeed you."

"I've been telling Khloe for so long how special it is to raise a gaggle of kids, because it's a gift to have a brother or sister. She's going to be the best boy mom in the world," Kris said in a confessional, before praising her daughter to her face too.

"I just want to tell you I'm really proud of you. You're the best mom in the whole entire universe," she said. "I'm so proud of how you've handled this whole thing with the baby."

The episode ended with Khloe looking back at the tumultuous past year, saying the family as a whole has been though "a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows." She added, "You can't write this s---. I wish you could write this s--- so it wasn't our reality. But whenever you go down, you know you go back up and that's the beauty with this family. We don't stay down for long."

Right before the credits started to roll, Kylie Jenner popped up too -- and let the world know her baby's name will also remain a mystery. "My baby's name is still Wolf. I'll let you guys know when I change it, maybe I'll tell you guys in Season 3," she teased.