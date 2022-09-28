Khloe Reveals Tristan Proposed to Her Before Scandal -- And Why She Turned Him Down!

Hulu/Instagram

Khloe hid the proposal from her own family "for months."

After the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians" covered most of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama from December 2021 through the arrival of their second child in July 2022, the second episode flashed back to February of this year.

"The remainder of Season 2 was filmed 6 months before the previous episode," read a slate at the top of the hour, which still included quite a bit about Khloe's messy love life and the revelation that Tristan had actually proposed to her way back in December 2020. Got it? Okay, let's dive in.

When cameras started rolling on Season 2, Khloe knew everything about the paternity scandal and her sisters were concerned it was taking a toll on her, physically.

"You look very skinny," Kim Kardashian said as Khloe showed up to her home for a chat. "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you're really skinny. I said, I think she's a bit stressed."

Khloe admitted she was going through a lot, but didn't want to share everything with her family -- telling Kim, "I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own."

"Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all was training yourself to un-love someone," she explained in a confessional. "This was my life for 6 years and we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. We did all these things together and learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

She told Kim she thought she and Tristan were "in the best place" they ever had been before the scandal exploded in her face.

"So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship!" she continued. "I'm like shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith."

Khloe went on to call her situation humiliating, hurtful, numb and something which left her feeling like she didn't have "any f---s" to give. Kim felt she was holding too much in and shouldn't be worrying about "what's humiliating," but should instead be open with her family.

"The fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him months later, the night I thought it happened, he's like, 'She never told you guys?'" Kim then said, revealing for the first time that Tristan had popped the question. A producer was then seen asking Khloe whether it was true he proposed and she said he had.

Kim explained she thought he was going to ask for her hand in marriage on Valentine's Day 2021, but when she asked Tristan if he proposed the next day, he said, "Yeah, I did in December." Khloe, however, hadn't told anyone it even happened -- or that she turned him down.

"I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to proud to say I'm engaged to anyone and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family," Khloe revealed. "As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it's the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him."

The revealing conversation ended with Kim telling her sister she didn't "deserve" any of what was happening to her -- adding that she was "like the best person, seriously."