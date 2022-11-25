These Celebs Have Sworn Off Dating Other Famous People

Getty

It’s rare for celebrities to date outside of their Hollywood circle but some stars say they actually prefer it! While meeting people who aren’t a part of the entertainment industry can be difficult, these stars believe that dating people out of the spotlight helps give their lives a sense of normalcy.

On top of that, celebs like Margot Robbie and Jessica Chastain say that dating non-famous people puts less scrutiny on their relationship and creates less media attention surrounding their romance. Although dating a fellow celeb may be an easier option, these celebrities say they have sworn off dating other stars.

Find out what these celebrities had to say about their dating life…

Adele isn’t a fan of dating other people in the spotlight. She says it brings far too much attention to her personal life, which is why she’s chosen to date people who work behind-the-scenes. Adele was married to entrepreneur Simon Konecki for several years but following their divorce she began dating sports agent Rich Paul.

"I've been on a few dates with celebrities but I don't like it. You go out and everyone looks at you both. I'm not going to say who. We go to really established places that know how to keep their f--king mouths shut. But then, everyone wants to f--k a celebrity so I wouldn't trust them," she told Glamour.

Camila Mendes may have dated her "Riverdale" co-star Charles Melton for a few years but she says she definitely prefers to date people who aren’t in the same profession as her. She explained that other actors are often not in touch with their emotions.

"I realize that I don’t think I like actors. Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment," she revealed to Nylon.

Ashley Benson has had quite a few headline-making romances but she says it’s not really her style. She once shared that she could never see herself in a relationship that was as high profile as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

"I don’t think I would be able to date a high-profile actor the way Angelina Jolie has. Her and Brad have done a good job at keeping private, but I’m sure that takes work. It’s too much attention when two powerful people are together," Ashley told Fashion Magazine.

Christina Aguilera believes there can only be one celebrity in a relationship and when it comes to her romances, she’s going to be the star by default. She’s stuck true to her word too as she was married to music producer Jordan Bratman for several years and has now been dating her entrepreneur fiancé Matthew Rutler for over a decade.

"I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the rela­tionship, and I need to be it. It isn’t my style to date another person in the business," Christina admitted to Cosmopolitan.

Margot Robbie is now married but she says she’s always avoided dating other actors. She explained that she believes that if two people in the spotlight are in a relationship, it brings double the attention in the press. Instead, she chose to tie the knot with producer Tom Ackerley in 2016.

"I made a conscious decision not to date actors, but not because I hate actors. That’s a nasty generalization to make, and that’s not the case. People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship. So, two people with profiles, I figure it’s just double the amount of scrutiny, and I’d like to avoid that at all costs," Margot told Marie Claire.

Jessica Chastain has never been a fan of being famous, which is why she opted to date someone outside of the spotlight. She ended up tying the knot with fashion executive and Italian noble Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017.

"It just puts a magnifying glass on you. If you want to be really famous, then date another famous person. But the fame is not the part of my life that I am excited about," Jessica shared.

Keri Hilson says she’s never had a desire to date someone else in the spotlight, particularly when it comes to rappers. She explained that she believes she’s not the kind of woman that a famous man would want to date.

"When you mix a man who has popularity, who has money, who has b--ches, that’s a scary thing for me. It doesn’t speak to my insecurities, it’s just not the type of man that I want and I think I’m not the type of girl they want. I have a brain, I’m a little more than they bargained for," she said on "Chelsea Lately."

In 2014, "Real Housewives" star Brandi Glanville swore off dating any men who make their living in the spotlight. She said that famous men have too many options and the situation never ends well for her.