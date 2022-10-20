Christina Aguilera Releases New 'Beautiful' Video Taking Aim at Social Media for Song's 20th Anniversary

Getty/YouTube

"Social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn our mental health."

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's truly iconic "Stripped" album and, to mark the occasion, the singer dropped a new version of her "Beautiful" music video with a more modern twist.

Like the original video, this one also revolves around a group of youths struggling to find acceptance, whether it be from others or within. This time, however, that struggle is amplified by the overwhelming presence of cell phones, social media and influencer culture -- as young dancers are seen recording makeup tutorials in front of ring lights.

The kids in the clip are seen grappling with body dysmorphia thanks to pop culture and even considering surgery, before ultimately putting down their phones and playing outside.

"In the last 20 years, since 'Stripped' was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn our mental health," a warning at the end of the video reads. "Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm and disordered eating in children and teens."

"This needs to change," the video concludes.

"This 2022 version explores the song's message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment for younger generations navigating the impact of social media and technology on their private lives and interactions," reads a message sent out to Aguilera fans about the new visuals.

The caption for the video itself also includes links to the International Mental Health Association, HelpGuide and the Trans Lifeline. $1 from every 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl sold will also be donated to Trans Lifeline "to help trans people survive and thrive."

TooFab spoke with Christina about the milestone anniversary last year, where she recalled how some of the songs on the album came together.