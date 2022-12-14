Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 -- Family, Celebrity Friends and Fans Pay Tribute

Getty

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," said wife Allison Holker.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who first broke out on "So You Think You Can Dance" before becoming Ellen DeGeneres' DJ on her daily talk show, has died. He was 40.

According to TMZ, his death appears to be a suicide.

His wife Allison Holker also confirmed his death, sharing a statement saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she wrote. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The pair married in 2013, before Boss adopted Holker's daughter Weslie, 14. The two went on to welcome to additional children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss and Holker celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary just four days ago.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

After appearing on The Wade Robson Project, Boss broke out on SYTYCD, on which he returned as a judge in 2018 and earlier this year. He also appeared in "Magic Mike XXL" and three of the "Step Up" films.

As news of his death broke, Boss' celebrity friends and fans began sharing tributes on social media.

Andy Lassner, the executive producer of Ellen's show who also frequently appeared on-screen, tweeted out, "Rest, my friend," along with a photo of the pair and DeGeneres inside a car together. OnFrequent "Ellen" contributor Kalen Allen also tweeted, "Oh my God."

On Instagram, Viola Davis shared, "I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones. 💔🕊🙏🏿"

DJ Pauly D, who sometimes filled in for tWitch on Ellen, also paid tribute, writing, "Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's family and friends. RIP TWITCH"

Yvette Nicole Brown reacted with shock, posting, "What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I've loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!"

Loni Love went on to call him "A kind soul and a sweet person." She added, alongside footage of him at his birthday earlier this year, "that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly."

Friend and television producer Jawn Murray wrote, "DEVASTATED by the death of my friend @official_tWitch! Just gutted by this news. Twitch was a genuinely good guy. He kept checking in & encouraging me during my Executive Producer negotiations at 'SHERRI,'" he wrote. "My prayers for his family! RIP Twitch."

TikTok influencer Remi Bader also wrote, "I am so upset" on her Instagram Story, adding, "rest in peace" and "I am heartbroken."

Alyssa Milano shared a performance video of tWitch, adding, "RIP TWITCH. Damn."

Meghan McCain also tweeted, "What absolutely tragic news... tWitch brought so much joy and entertainment to millions of peoples lives for so long... I have loved watching him and his family's dance videos - especially during the pandemic when we all needed fun and light. I am so sorry to his loved ones."

CNN's Abby Phillip shared, "This is just so heartbreaking. Thinking of his wife and their three young children."

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Keo Motsepe also shared a string of broken heart emojis.

