Jennifer Lopez 'Shocked and Deeply Saddened' by tWitch's Death as World of Dance Stars Speak Out

Getty

The dance world was rocked by the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Wednesday, as were the stars of "World of Dance."

Boss was featured as a guest judge on the show's fourth and final season and after word of his passing made headlines, the rest of the judging panel -- which included Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo -- all shared tributes to the late star.

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He married fellow dancer Allison Holker in 2013, before Boss adopted Holker's daughter Weslie, 14. The two went on to welcome to additional children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss and Holker celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary just four days before his death.

"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔," wrote J.Lo on Instagram, sharing a few photos of the four judges doing press together in 2020. "Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength 🤍"

Hough wrote that his "heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time."

"My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost," he added. "When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all."

Hough's statement concluded: "It's gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you 🙏🏼❤️"

Derek's fiancée and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert shared a tribute as well, writing that she was "at a complete loss for words to describe how I feel."

"My heart is breaking. Stephen was truly such a light in this world for SO many and I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to be mentored by, dance with, and become friends with him," she added. "My heart is going out to @allisonholker and their beautiful children. Rest easy, Twitch. You are so loved 💙"

Ne-Yo, meanwhile, shared Lopez's tribute to his Instagram Story, adding, "Damn bro .... 💔"