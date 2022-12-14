Jada Pinkett Smith Honors 'Sweet, Kind, Generous' Magic Mike XXL Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Instagram

"So many people suffer in silence."

One of the many celebrities paying tribute to the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is his "Magic Mike XXL" costar Jada Pinkett Smith.

The pair appeared in the 2015 sequel to "Magic Mike," in which Pinkett played the owner of a Savannah strip club where both tWitch and Donald Glover's characters were employed. All three of them joined returning stars Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash and Adam Rodriguez for a finale number at a stripping convention.

Sharing a photo of her, Boss and Glover to Instagram on Wednesday morning (above), Pinkett reacted to tWitch's death at the age of 40. According to TMZ, his death appears to be a suicide.

"I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia," she began. "My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind."

"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," she continued. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.🕊️"

Boss was married to Allison Holker at the time of his death. The pair married in 2013, before Boss adopted Holker's daughter Weslie, 14. The two went on to welcome to additional children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss and Holker celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary just four days ago.