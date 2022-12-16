LAPD Officer Accused of Sharing Nude Photos of Wife with Other Cops

Getty

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been accused of sharing "intimate photos" of his own wife with colleagues.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press release that Brady Lamas, 45, has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent.

The release claimed that between December 2021 and January 2022, he allegedly started sending the nude photos to others, "including fellow officers."

According to the charging document and an application for a restraining order against Lamas obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Lamas allegedly took photos of his wife's naked body without her knowledge while at a doctor's office following a breast augmentation. He's accused of then sharing "before and after pics" with the other men.

The docs also state that some of the LAPD employees who received the photos came up to her making comments like, "Brady is a lucky man" and "He doesn't know how good he has it" -- noting she found the remarks "unusual" since she didn't know what they had seen.

She reportedly discovered the photos on his phone in January of this year, as well as messages on Kik, WhatsApp and text in which he allegedly shared them and videos with other men.

"I did not know the photos were taken of me and did not give my consent for any photos of me to be shared with anyone," she wrote in the filing. "My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me. I would have preferred that he punched me in the face.”"

The department launched an investigation into Lamas back in January and he's been on home assignment since then.

"The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions," Gascón said in a statement. "As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone’s privacy is violated."