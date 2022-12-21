Jenna Bush Hager's 9-Year-Old Daughter Hilariously Confirms Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'

NBC/YouTube

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," her daughter said, dropping another "truth bomb"

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila stopped by her mother's "Today" show hour -- and hilariously shared a few of her mom's secrets.

During Tuesday's episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Bush Hager's adorable 9-year-old daughter confirmed the TV host's recent revelation in which she said she always goes commando.

"She never wears underwear," said Mila, whom Bush Hager shares with her husband Henry Hager. "She's not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

In response, Bush Hager's co-host, Hoda Kotb, burst into laughter.

On an episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna" last month, Kotb, 58, revealed to NBC viewers that she recently discovered that Bush Hager, 41, doesn't wear underwear.

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," she said. "Anyway, we had to change before the show, and we were like, 'Oh, we got to go back into the changing room.'"

Kotb said she then learned something she didn't previously know about her co-host.

"But then I noticed ...," she said, pausing to make sure Bush Hager was alright with her sharing the revelation. "Jenna never wears underwear!"

After the live audience reacted with surprise, Bush Hager proceeded to explain why she prefers going commando.

"I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" she said. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

"I'm sure my mom has never been more proud," she quipped.

Meanwhile, in addition to talking about her mom not wearing underwear, Bush Hager's daughter Mila also dropped another "truth bomb" about her mother during Tuesday's "Today with Hoda and Jenna."

At one point, Kotb sweetly told Mila, "You know when I love her the most? When she's laughing so hard that she can't catch her breath."

"Do you know when she does that?" she asked, to which Mila then embarrassed her mom.

"Yeah. One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" she said, to which Kotb cackled with laughter. Mila then looked at her mom, saying, "And you changed her pajamas."

Bush Hager later hilariously said, "I love her so much, but it's time for her to go. Because if she's already dropped one truth bomb ... Who knows what's coming?!

"I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out [of you] but no more," she added.

After Mila discussed her mom's underwear-wearing habits -- or lack thereof -- Bush Hager joked that it was really time for her daughter to leave.

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" she told her daughter, who then left the stage.

As for Kotb, she couldn't help but point out the similarities between Bush Hager and her daughter.

"You and her are very similar because you’re both just exactly who you are," she told her co-host, who replied, "She sort of reminds me of you too in that you drop a bomb here or there. Every once in a while, you drop one."