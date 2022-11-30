Hoda Kotb Reveals 'Grenade' Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped About Divorce On-Air: 'That Wasn't for Out Here'

Getty

Hoda Kobt is revealing the on-air bomb she did not appreciate while filming the "Today Show."

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," alongside Jenna Bush Hager, the journalist shared that she had exchanged a personal story with Kathie Lee Gifford in the makeup room which she believed was in confidence at the time.

"Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once," Kotb said, answering a fan question that asked if one of her co-hosts had ever told a private story she wished they hadn't. "I was telling her that I was married once before and I met my husband on Valentine's Day and I got the divorce papers on Valentine's Day and it was Valentine's Day."

Hoda recalled walking on to a set decorated with flowers and hearts, when she greeted their live audience Gifford dropped a "grenade" about her divorce.

"We go out to the set. It's all decorated with flowers and hearts and everything and I go, 'Good morning! Happy Valentine's Day!' And she looks at me and she goes, 'Not for you!'" she continued. "I go, 'What are you doing?' But I remember that grenade fell right on the table. I didn't know what to do. I was so new, I didn't know what to say. I go, 'That was makeup room talk. That wasn't for out here because we're happy out here.'"

Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008. Following her split from her former fiance of eight years, Joel Schiffman, in January, the television personality shared that she was ready to start dating again and revealed she’s enlisted Hager to be the matchmaking genius behind her next beau.

"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," Hoda admitted. "But I'm saying yet, 'cause I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record of setting people up."

She noted, "There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna setup," to which Jenna quipped, "There's things coming. It needs to be the right guy, right?"

As for Hager, the Southern Living magazine editor has been married to her husband Henry Chase Hager since 2008 and shared a hilarious story involving Henry sneaking out of the White House when they began dating in their 20s.

The daughter of former president and first lady George W. Bush and Laura Bush, recalled going out on the town with her now husband and later inviting him back to the White House while her parents were out of town.

"We’d gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level," she said. "Henry said he woke up (the next morning) and he looked around and he was, like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad."

Jenna fondly remembered Henry "walking as fast as he could" to get out of the building, when he ran into someone in the elevator and gave them a hardy, "Good morning" in an effort to play things cool.

"He said to get out of the White House was as hard to get in," Jenna said. "The people that guard the White House aren't looking to see who's running (inside). Usually, people don't run out."

"Can you imagine waking up and just being, like, 'Where am I? What is this strange room?'" she laughed.