Bentley Joins Maci at Teen Mom Reunion, Reveals Where Things Stand with Dad Ryan Edwards

The 14-year-old opens up about going to therapy, as mom Maci reveals where she stands with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry.

Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, now 14, made his first appearance in years on a "Teen Mom" reunion -- joining Maci and Taylor McKinney for an update on everything going on in the teen's life.

Viewers of the show have seen in recent seasons that the adolescent started going to therapy amid his relationship issues with dad Ryan Edwards, who seemingly hasn't been on board with seeing a therapist himself. From the way Bentley, Maci and Taylor make it sound, they're pretty estranged from the child's dad at the moment.

When asked how therapy was going, Bentley told hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa that "it's good," adding that "You feel like relaxed, it feels like the weight's off your shoulders and all that." When asked if he sees his father much, Bentley simply shook his head no.

Maci and Taylor were asked the same question before the teen joined them on stage and they also shook their head negatively. When asked if Ryan was part of Bentley's life at all, Taylor said, "He comes over sometimes to Jen and Larry's." With that, Drew noted, "That doesn't sound like him in his normal state to not want to be around Bentley, I hope he's okay."

So far, neither Ryan nor wife Mackenzie have commented about the reunion on social media.

Maci and Taylor also spoke about where they stand with Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry, after a particularly explosive blowup at a Season 9 mid-season reunion for "Teen Mom OG" led to them ceasing communication.

"It's not where it was the last time you saw the four of us together," Maci explained. "I'm happy with where we are because it has not at all been forced or faked or let's just put it over there and pretend it didn't happen and it's all great."

"It's been a natural, sometimes awkward, sometimes weird, but natural evolution," she added.

The trio wrapped up their appearance with Bentley saying that being on TV is "just normal now" for him, adding that his friends and other kids at his school "don't really say anything" to him about the show. He also revealed why he got rid of his mullet -- telling the hosts that it got "too long" and "got in my way all the time" while playing golf.

He joked that, without it, he "would have played way better."