11 Celebs Who Dated Bachelor Nation Stars

Looking for love on "The Bachelor" doesn’t always work out. But when filming wraps and these former bachelors and bachelorettes are back on the market, they tend to have a lot of new admirers. Sometimes these potential suitors even include some famous faces! And throughout the course of "The Bachelor" franchise, quite a few contests have actually ended up finding love with their famous fans. While it doesn’t always work out in the long run, it definitely makes headlines!

Find out which celebs dated "Bachelor" reality stars…

As a big fan of "The Bachelor," Sarah Hyland first spotted Wells Adams on JoJo Fletcher's season. After exchanging some flirty tweets in 2016, they slid into each other’s DMs and began dating in 2017. Just a couple of years later, they got engaged and in 2022, they officially tied the knot. While appearing on the recent season of "Bachelor in Paradise," Wells gushed about their relationship.

"A lot of people talk about love at first sight and all that kind of stuff, or like you immediately knew, and I never believed that. And then I found my person and I knew that it was over, you know? I remember that first night hanging out with Sarah, and I think I texted my sister being like, ‘Well, I found who I’m going to marry. We’ll see what happens.’ And look at us now. I can’t live without her. She’s like oxygen to me," Wells said.

Rachel Bilson was rumored to be dating "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall in 2019. After appearing on his podcast, "The Viall Files," the duo left some flirty comments for each other on Instagram. Rachel even captioned a photo of them together, "He slid into her…dms # sheaccepted." While Nick did admit they "hung out," he chose to be coy about the exact status of their relationship.

"I'm not really defining any relationships these days. But I do think she has a great Instagram and it is very easy to comment on her content," he said shortly after their online interactions.

January Jones also had a moment with Nick Viall after exchanging some flirty messages on Instagram. At the time, January insisted they were just friends, but years later, she admitted that the pair had gone on a "couple of dates."

"The thing that attracted me to Nick was he seemed like - I mean he was cast as the 'villain' - but he was actually, he had a bit of a brain, you know, so there was something else there," January said on “The Armchair Expert” podcast.

Demi Lovato had a brief romance with Mike Johnson, who had previously been a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of "The Bachelorette." While the season was airing, Demi shared her support for Mike -- which eventually turned into some flirty Instagram posts. When Mike was eventually sent home, Demi made her move, publicly declaring her affection for the reality star. Following Mike’s run on "Bachelor In Paradise," he and Demi ended up going on several dates.

"I’m just getting to know Demi," he said at the time. "I think she’s absolutely fantastic, and I don’t want no pressure on her, no pressure on me -- we’re just trying to get to know each other. That’s all."

Things eventually fizzled out for the couple and they went their separate ways.

Gigi Hadid was briefly linked to Tyler Cameron, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of "The Bachelorette." The pair were spotted on several date nights and Tyler even accompanied Gigi when she attended her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands. Things eventually ended between the couple, but Tyler looks back at their relationship fondly.

"I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that," Tyler told People. "It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now."

Jennifer Love Hewitt was once rumored to be seeing Ben Flajnik from Ashley Hebert's season of "The Bachelorette" but it’s unclear exactly what happened between the pair. Shortly after Jennifer sent a flirty tweet to Ben, the duo ended up meeting up for a date -- but Jennifer says it was purely a coincidence.

"We did meet, but totally by coincidence," she said on Ryan Seacrest's radio show, adding that it was just a "rumor" that she made out with him during the encounter.

Chris Lane found his perfect match in Lauren Bushnell, who was actually the winner of Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor." Following Lauren’s split with Ben, she ended up meeting Chris and the pair began dating. Chris popped the question with a song he had written for the occasion called "Big, Big Plans" and the couple tied the knot in 2019. They now share two children.

Before becoming "The Bachelor," Colton Underwood was also linked to Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. After asking out the gold medalist during a Yahoo! Sports interview, the pair went on to date from August 2016 to April 2017. In his book, "The First Time," Colton revealed that the couple did say "I love you" to one another but broke up shortly after.

"In early February, she was finally able to tell me that she loved me. Hearing her say those words in the midst of all that she was dealing with, it made me fall in love with her all over again," Colton wrote.

Unfortunately, just a few weeks later, he says Aly told him she was "overwhelmed, confused, and in need of a break."

After Colton Underwood served as "The Bachelor," he was linked to another celebrity. During the pandemic, he was rumored to be "casually dating" Lucy Hale. The pair were even photographed on a hiking date. Despite being spotted together, Lucy maintained that she was single and less than a year later, Colton revealed he was gay.

Jesse Metcalfe had a two year relationship with Courtney Robertson, who had actually won Ben Flajnik's season of "The Bachelor." Prior to her stint on reality TV, she dated Jesse on-and-off from 2005 to 2007. She later wrote about their relationship in her book, "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain," admitting that he was "passionate but a total mess."

Courtney Robertson was also linked to "Entourage" star Adrian Grenier before her time on “The Bachelor.” In her book, she revealed that when she met him, she didn’t feel a strong connection but went on a date with him anyway. Although she wasn’t interested, she says the actor pursued her for several years.