Bachelor in Paradise Star Casey Woods Reveals He Hasn't Walked in Four Months After On-Set Injury

Casey Woods is still reeling from an accident he suffered while competing on the eighth season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Four months ago, the reality personality left the competitive dating series after suffering from a medical injury that involved three broken bones and eventually three operations. On Oct. 17, Woods gave his followers a disheartening follow up on his Instagram Story where he revealed that he hasn’t been able to walk for four months since his departure.

In addition to his story post, the 37-year-old shared an in-feed photo along with a caption that further detailed his recovery process.

"Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best... left with 3 broken bones… haven't walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive," Woods captioned his post. "Thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world."

"Bachelor" fans saw Casey speaking with fellow contestant Brittany Galvin in the show’s Oct. 17 episode about newcomer Peter Izzo who had been making negative comments about her. When Galvin went to confront her Izzo, Woods collapsed and lost consciousness.

After coming to, paramedics had rushed to set to address his injury and Woods later told a paramedic, "I think it's probably more circumstantial than physical. I kind of got into a moment where I felt overwhelmed by what was going on around me."

The medical team later determined that the TV personality suffered a serious injury to his ankle during his fall. They decided together that it was in Casey’s best interest to leave the beach.

"I'd really ideally not like to be in the midst of it all. I think that's probably exacerbating the issue," he confessed before being ushered to an ambulance.