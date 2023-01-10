Ke Huy Quan Wins Golden Globe, Thanks Spielberg In Emotional Speech for 'First Opportunity'

Getty

Ke Huy Quan was the first winner of the night at the Golden Globe Awards, picking up the best supporting actor trophy for his work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

It was an emotional moment for the former child star, who made his big comeback in the celebrated film after getting his start in films like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies."

"I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," he said as he accepted his award. "I'm so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight, thank you!"

"When I started my career as a child actor in [the Spielberg-directed] 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' I felt so very lucky to have been chosen," he continued. "As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid."

"Thankfully," he said, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert thought about him for this project.

"They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again," he said, before going on to thank "the most important person" in his life -- the one who he said "never stopped believing" in him -- his wife.

"I love you with all my heart," he concluded.