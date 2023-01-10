Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Their 'Marriage Relationship'

Getty

"Today I reclaim my power," says Meri in a lengthy statement.

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown and wife Meri have officially split.

Though the pair have made it clear they haven't really been in a romantic place anymore on their TLC show and recent "One on One" special, they just confirmed their marriage is truly, actually dunzo.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love," they added.

Meri issued her own lengthy statement on Instagram as well, starting it with, "Today I reclaim my power." She explained that while many thought she had "confirmed" the pair's separation on the "One on One" special, those reports were "based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior."

"In the month's since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today," she explained.

"There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody," she continued. "I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."

"You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions," Meri added. "Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power."

She concluded her post writing, "Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world. Worthy Up!"

Kody first legally married Meri back in 1990 and welcomed Leo, their only child, together in 1995. Second wife Janelle joined the family in 1993, before Christine in 1994. Fourth wife Robyn then joined the family in 2010, before Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry her instead.

He remained spiritually married to Meri, though their relationship became more platonic over time -- especially after she, in 2015, admitted to entering a catfishing relationship with someone online she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman.

Kody admitted during the "One on One" special that he did consider reconnecting with Meri on a deeper level at one point, but she said she never felt that from him. At one point, Kody also said of Meri, "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me."

When asked "Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?", Meri responded, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that" -- before reiterating she would be open to reconciliation.