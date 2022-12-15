Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Says He Considered Reconciling with Meri After Catfishing Scandal

TLC

However, his plan allegedly "rattled" another of his wives -- a reveal which surprises Meri.

As his relationships with his wives continue to crumble, Kody Brown revealed he considered "working it out" with one of them ... before another seemingly talked him out of it.

In a preview clip for this weekend's "Sister Wives: One on One" special (viewable at ET), Kody sits down with host Sukanya Krishnan and opens up about a moment where he thought about reconciling with Meri.

Kody first married Meri back in 1990, but divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn instead. He and Meri remain spiritually married, though their relationship turned more platonic -- especially after she, in 2015, admitted to entering a catfishing relationship with someone online she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman.

In the clip, viewers see Kody and Meri celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary together, with Kody admitting things felt better between them than they had in recent years.

"It wasn't what it was. It was the ... I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her," he said, choking up. "I was able to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore."

He said he expressed that with his three other wives -- Christine, Janelle and Robyn -- telling them, "Meri and I can work it out, maybe." That admission, he claimed, "just rattles Christine."

Krishnan is then seen speaking with Meri about the revelation that Kody was "open to reconciling" with her around their anniversary.

"It's interesting he felt like that because that was almost the same day he was like, we went out on a picnic and he was saying, 'No, you're supposed to have been courting me,'" she recalled. "I said, 'Kody, I've been waiting for you' and he said, 'I'm not coming.'"

"After I turned off my camera, I put my arms around him, up around his neck and I said, 'What would you do if I just kissed you right now?'" she then claimed, saying he was "physically a board and he was backing up, he was like, 'I can't do that.'"

While she added it makes her "feel good" he considered the reconciliation, she certainly didn't feel that coming from him. "I would be open to it," she added.

As for Kody's claims Christine "balked" at his thought about working things out, Meri said she had no idea what the host was talking about. "She balked at a reconciliation between me and Kody? I never knew about that moment with him and I never knew about the moment with Christine until you just told me," she added.

A preview for the special makes it seem like Christine pushes back at those allegations, as she's seen saying, "that's a lie, that's not me, I would never do that."

In another clip from the special (via PEOPLE), Meri also reacts to a confessional in which Kody said he didn't consider himself married to her and, "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me."

"I've never heard him say that to me," she added, claiming "he has led me to believe he was trying."

When asked "Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?", Meri responded, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that" -- before retiring she would be open to reconciliation.