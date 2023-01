SAG Award Nominations Revealed as Show Announces Move to Netflix

Searchlight Pictures/A24/Netflix

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Ozark all lead the noms.

The nominations for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, as the show also confirmed a major move away from TNT and TBS.

Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson revealed the SAG noms, with both "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" coming out on top on the film side with five nominations each. "Ozark" nabbed the most when it comes to TV, earning four nominations for its final season.

The show will broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel this year, on Sunday, February 26. Starting in 2024, the show will stream live on Netflix, following a new multi-year partnership between the streamer and the Awards.

FILM:



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

AUSTIN BUTLER / Elvis - "ELVIS"

COLIN FARRELL / Pádraic Súilleabháin - "THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN"

BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie - "THE WHALE"

BILL NIGHY / Williams - "LIVING"

ADAM SANDLER / Stanley Sugerman - "HUSTLE"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

CATE BLANCHETT / Lydia Tár - "TÁR"

VIOLA DAVIS / Nanisca - "THE WOMAN KING"

ANA de ARMAS / Norma Jeane - "BLONDE"

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Mamie Till-Mobley - "TILL"

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

PAUL DANO / Burt Fabelman - "THE FABELMANS"

BRENDAN GLEESON / Colm Doherty - "THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN"

BARRY KEOGHAN / Dominic Kearney - "THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN"

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Charlie Cullen - "THE GOOD NURSE"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda - "BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER"

HONG CHAU / Liz - "THE WHALE"

KERRY CONDON / Siobhán Súilleabháin - "THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN"

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"

STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Topaki - "EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE"



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BABYLON

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

THE FABELMANS

WOMEN TALKING



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

THE BATMAN

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

THE WOMAN KING



TELEVISION