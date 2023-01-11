Why Fans Think Colin Farrell Was Shooting His Shot with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes

"Colin Farrell is like us all: he had one clear shot at Ana de Armas, and he took it/did his best. Respect."

Colin Farrell took home an award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night, and kicked off his acceptance speech by praising Ana de Armas.

However, many fans think Farrell raving over the Cuban actress wasn't just praise, but rather, the actor shooting his shot.

During Tuesday night's telecast, Farrell won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin," which was presented by de Armas, who was nominated for her role as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."

After Farrell took the stage and was given his trophy, he first took a moment to gush over de Armas' performance in "Blonde."

"Ana, I thought you were extraordinary," Farrell said, looking over at de Armas, 24. "I cried myself to sleep the night that I saw your film, 'Blonde.' I cried myself to sleep. Something to do with the music as well, that played at the moment where the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad."

After the audience laughed in response, Farrell added, "Not a joke, but you're welcome to laugh. It's not my place to say what's appropriate laughter or not in this world."

While the 46-year-old Irish actor seemed to have been simply complimenting de Armas' talent in the film, many viewers interpreted the exchange as something more, taking to Twitter to share that they considered his words to be flirty.

"I just KNEW Colin was gonna shoot his shot at Ana he is so ran through 😭," a person wrote.

"Colin Ferrell said Ana de Armas, I HAVE ONE SHOT AND I WILL TAKE IT NOW," a fan tweeted, while another said, "Colin Farrell is like us all: he had one clear shot at Ana de Armas, and he took it/did his best. Respect."

Another user described Farrell possibly shooting his shot as "king s---," while another jokingly described it as "wonderfully on brand" for "The Batman" star.

Check out Farrell's speech for yourself in clip, above, and see more reactions to his viral moment with de Armas in the tweets, below!

