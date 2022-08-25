Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'

Instagram

The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon.

In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."

As part of the challenge, couples answer questions about their relationships -- such as "Who is the lazier partner?" and "Who is more sarcastic?" -- by pointing at themselves or their partner, all with their eyes closed.

Based off the questions and answers, Kutcher, 44, is the patient one in the relationship, while Kunis, 39, has the most clothes and Kutcher is the better singer.

The "Two and a Half Men" actor also said "I love you" first, hits the gym more often and needs more attention out of the two.

Kunis, on the other hand, was named the healthier eater, the stubborn one, the bigger baby when sick, the most hangry when hungry and the partner who is never wrong.

They were unable to agree on who was the better driver, the funnier partner, who makes the most money, who apologizes first after a fight, who eats more, and the partner who is more spoiled. See their picks for those categories in the video above!