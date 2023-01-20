Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Mom Lisa Marie Presley In First Post Since Death

Getty

Presley is survived by three daughters and her mother Priscilla.

One of Lisa Marie Presley's children, actress Riley Keough, has honored her late mother on social media.

On Friday, the 33-year-old star of "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Girlfriend Experience," shared her first post since her mother's death last Thursday.

She simply posted a photo of the two from her own childhood, with a heart emoji as the caption.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54, after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac episode. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her death in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla announced.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," she said in a statement. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

According to TMZ, the singer went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday, where EMTs performed CPR on her before she regained a pulse.

Presley is survived by both Priscilla and Riley, as well as her twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland's Meditation Garden by her son. Also buried there are Elvis, his parents and his grandmother Minnie Mae. Lisa Marie inherited Graceland after Elvis Presley's death in 1977. It was opened as a museum in 1982 and attracts more than 650,000 visitors annually. After her death, the mansion will stay in the family, with People reporting her children will inherit it.