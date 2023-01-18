Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood on 'Incomprehensible' Death, Twin Daughters

Getty

The musician says of his 14-year-old daughters with Presley, "They will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives."

Lisa Marie Presley's death last week is still reverberating through her family, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood speaking out on Wednesday about the "incomprehensible" loss.

The musician is Presley's fourth husband and father to her 14-year-old twin daughters, Finley and Harper. "The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he said in a statement to People.

"Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy," he opened his statement. "It is incomprehensible."

According to TMZ, Presley went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California last Thursday, where EMTs performed CPR on her before she regained a pulse.

The outlet also reported her housekeeper was the one who found her unresponsive, while ex-husband Danny Keough started performing CPR on her until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to the hospital.

Presley and Keough share daughter Riley, 33, and the late Benjamin Keogh, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020. Riley and her sisters will now benefit from The Elvis Presley Trust overseeing Graceland, keeping their grandfather's famed home in the family.

"Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives," Lockwood said in his statement of his daughters. "Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Despite a contentious custody battle for the twins while Lisa Marie was alive, ET reports that the family is not contesting Lockwood assuming full custody of his daughters.

According to TMZ, the girls are deeply traumatized by the loss of their mother and will not be returning to the house where she died. Since Lisa Marie's death, all three of her children have been spending a lot of time with their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, at her home.

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley has been arranged for Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of Graceland. The notice also suggests that fans and supporters make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland's Meditation Garden by her son Benjamin who died by suicide at 27 in July 2020. Also buried there are Elvis, his parents and his grandmother Minnie Mae.