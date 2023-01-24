2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Warner Bros. / A24 / Marvel / Disney

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March.

And the nominees are ...

On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their work in one of their films. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," however, failed to earn a Best Picture nom this year.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" came out on top with 11 nominations, including first time nominations for most of the cast -- as Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan were all recognized. Other first-timers included Austin Butler for "Elvis," "The Banshees of Inisherin" costars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson, as well as Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway" and Paul Mescal for "Aftersun."

Andrea Riseborough's last minute, celebrity-fronted campaign for a nomination paid off as well, as she earned love for "To Leslie."

"Babylon" failed to garner much attention, as its stars were shut out of the acting nominations and the movie wasn't recognized for Best Picture, Directing or anything outside of Production Design, Costume Design and Score. Taylor Swift was also snubbed, after her song "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" failed to make the cut, while Rihanna and Lady Gaga's tunes from "Black Panther" and "Top Gun" both got some love.

Other snubs: "RRR," which was only nominated for Best Original Song, James Cameron for directing "Avatar: The Way of Water," and actors including Viola Davis for "The Woman King" -- which was ignored completely -- Paul Dano for "The Fabelmans and Danielle Deadwyler for "Till."

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor In a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress In a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor In a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress In a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

Eo, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Original Song

Applause, from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, from RRR

This Is A Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Md the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick