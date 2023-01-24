2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March.
And the nominees are ...
On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their work in one of their films. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," however, failed to earn a Best Picture nom this year.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" came out on top with 11 nominations, including first time nominations for most of the cast -- as Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan were all recognized. Other first-timers included Austin Butler for "Elvis," "The Banshees of Inisherin" costars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson, as well as Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway" and Paul Mescal for "Aftersun."
Andrea Riseborough's last minute, celebrity-fronted campaign for a nomination paid off as well, as she earned love for "To Leslie."
"Babylon" failed to garner much attention, as its stars were shut out of the acting nominations and the movie wasn't recognized for Best Picture, Directing or anything outside of Production Design, Costume Design and Score. Taylor Swift was also snubbed, after her song "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" failed to make the cut, while Rihanna and Lady Gaga's tunes from "Black Panther" and "Top Gun" both got some love.
Other snubs: "RRR," which was only nominated for Best Original Song, James Cameron for directing "Avatar: The Way of Water," and actors including Viola Davis for "The Woman King" -- which was ignored completely -- Paul Dano for "The Fabelmans and Danielle Deadwyler for "Till."
This year's show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airs live March 12 on ABC.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor In a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress In a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor In a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress In a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
Eo, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Original Song
Applause, from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, from RRR
This Is A Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Animated Short
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Md the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase