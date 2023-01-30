Phoebe Dynevor Says She Won't Be In Bridgerton Season Three

Netflix

The season will focus on Colin Bridgerton and his romance with childhood friend Penelope Featherington.

Bridgerton fans won't be seeing Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne help her siblings navigate 'the Ton' in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.

The 27-year-old actress revealed she most likely will not be making an appearance in the show’s highly-anticipated third season while speaking to Screen Rant, when asked if there would be "exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne."

"Sadly, not in season 3. Potentially in the future," Dynevor admitted. "But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer." Deadline confirmed she exited the series after fulfilling her contractual obligations, following her already-limited appearances in Season 2.

Each season of Netflix's romance drama focuses on a different Bridgerton child's love story. The first season told the story of how Daphne and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) found love, while the second season explored her brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) journey in finding the perfect woman to make his viscountess.

Though Daphne will be missing in action, fans can look forward to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and his budding romance with his childhood friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan.)

Dynevor isn't the first to bid farewell to the Bridgerton universe. Page, who played her love interest, was noticeably absent from the series' second season.

At the time, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to address his departure. "The ride of a lifetime," he said. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke."

"Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined," Page gushed. "The love is real and will just keep growing."

While the "Gray Man" star displayed his gratitude for his breakout role of the Duke of Hastings aka Simon Bassett, Page revealed he was satisfied with how the series parted ways with his character’s story.