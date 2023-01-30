Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nina Ali Exits Show After One Season

Bravo

See why she's "moving my attention away from the show."

It's all over for one of the "Real Housewives of Dubai."

On Monday, series star Nina Ali announced she is exiting the Bravo reality show after just one season. Ali, a mother-of-three and co-founder of a premium fruit cake business, was one of six women in the show's first and only season (so far), which aired in 2022.

"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai,' and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

"2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I'll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges," she added.

Ali concluded her post: "I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I'll be cheering you on! ♥️💫"

Caroline Brooks, one of her costars, wrote in the comments: "If I try to put into words how much I love and care about you it will take a lifetime. My Ninzzzzz ♥"