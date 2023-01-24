Andy Cohen Explains to Snooki Why She Will Never Appear on RHONJ

Getty

"Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don't want to be in a war with you, Snooki"

Andy Cohen and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi are burying the hatchet on their year long feud.

During Monday's episode of Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live," the 54-year-old Bravo mogul and the 35-year-old "Jersey Shore" star had an open conversation about their beef.

The "public war" between Cohen and Snookie began a year ago when the "Watch What Happens Live" host said the reality star would never appear on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" despite being an avid fan of the show.

"Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don't want to be in a war with you, Snooki," Cohen began.

"Neither do I. You were just a little sarcastic so I had to come back," she said.

"I said, 'I don't see it.' Right. I was like, 'I don't see it at all. Ever,'" Andy explained. "Now here's why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore. And so to me, it's like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It's too different. You know what I mean?"

Though the MTV personality was "not mad" about Cohen’s logic, she admitted that the initial tone of his comments left her irritated when originally discussing the possibility.

"I just didn’t like your little, 'Nah, I'm good,'" she explained to which Andy agreed, "That's where I take it too far."

Snooki assured viewers she still held a lot of love for Cohen, who also admitted, "Snooki and I are not in a war."

Their truce comes after Cohen opened up about the "fake fight" during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" back in June when Polizzi's friend Joey Camasta appeared on the show as a guest bartender.

"Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki that is not a real thing. I love Snooki, OK?" Andy explained to Camasta. "I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something, and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight. Will you please tell her I love Snooki?"