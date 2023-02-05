Beyonce Makes History By Breaking Record for Most Grammy Wins Ever

Getty

Beyonce is officially the GOAT of music.

Beyonce may have been stuck in traffic when she tied for the most Grammy wins of all time near the top of the ceremony, but she emotionally took the stage when she smashed the record later in the show.

The previous record was held by conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 wins, and was set back in 1998. But thanks to wins in the pre-show for Best Dance/Electronic Record and Best Traditional R&B Performance, plus a win for Best R&B Song at the top of the show, she tied it pretty early on. But it was when she was awarded Best Dance/Electronic Album later in the ceremony that she became #1.

"I’m trying to not be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night," she said as she took the stage, getting choked up. "I wanna thank God, thank you God. I wanna thank my uncle Johnny who's not here, but he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me."

"I'd like to thank my beautiful husband," she added, as Jay-Z watched on proudly from the audience. "My beautiful three children who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."