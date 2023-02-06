Harry Styles' Former One Direction Band Mates Celebrate His Grammy Wins

Getty

Twitter may have thoughts, but at least two One Direction stars are happy for his victory.

Harry Styles near tore Twitter in half on Sunday night when he won Album of the Year for "Harry's House" at the Grammys, besting Beyonce Knowles, who many expected to win for "Renaissance."

While many are upset about the upset, at least two of Harry's former One Direction band mates are celebrating his big win -- one of two trophies he took home last night.

On his Instagram Story, Niall Horan shared a screen shot of his television as he watched Styles accept the final award of the night. Over the photo he wrote, "Very proud," along with a heart emoji.

Liam Payne also shared a celebratory post to his main feed, sharing an image of Harry on stage looking down at his trophy after winning Album of the Year.

"Wow ... this image is really something to wake up to," wrote Payne, "and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned. God bless you brother congratulations."

At this point, neither Zayn Malik or Louis Tomlinson have posted anything congratulating Harry.

"S---, well s---," Styles said as he accepted the big award of the evening. "I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me, at a lot of different times in my life, I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone and I think on nights like tonight it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

"I don't think any of us sit in studios thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these," he added. "This is really, really kind, I'm so, so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice, thank you very much."