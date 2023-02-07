No, Adele Didn't Walk Out During Harry Styles' Acceptance Speech at the Grammys

Getty

Two clips went viral after Harry's big win.

While many were upset about Harry Styles winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Adele didn't actually storm out of the ceremony over his victory.

As the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer took home the night's biggest award -- beating out Beyonce, Bad Bunny and Adele herself -- a quick shot of the "Easy on Me" singer getting out of her seat during his speech began circulating on social media.

Many believed she was walking out of the show in protest of his win -- while another clip also went viral in which she didn't appear to have much of a reaction to his win, as everyone else seated around them jumped out of their chairs to celebrate him.

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023 @MediumSizeMeech

While her stunned reaction in the latter clip may be legit, the first one doesn't tell the whole story.

The quick video only shows one small, isolated moment of Styles' speech. The full footage, however, shows the camera panning back to the "Someone Like You" artist multiple times, as she was seen clapping and cheering for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer after his victory.

Watch his full speech and Adele's actual reaction below:

Lizzo took to TikTok on Monday night, sharing more footage from the trio's table in the moments immediately after Harry's name was called.

In the video, the "About Damn Time" singer -- who was also up for Album of the Year -- enthusiastically celebrating her friend, as she screamed, "You better! Holy f---ing s--- bro!!!"

As Lizzo and someone else off-camera were heard singing Harry's "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," she then panned the camera over to Adele -- who quipped, "Why are you filming me for?!"

While many thought Beyonce would win the coveted award, she still broke the record for all-time wins by a single artist during Sunday's show. After accepting the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, the "Renaissance" artist now holds 32 Grammys to her name.

"This is an honor," presenter James Corden said before announcing the winner. "We are witness history tonight."

When Beyoncé hit the stage, she was deeply emotional, thanking her family, husband and children. "I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," she said before going on to praise the queer community for creating the genre of music.