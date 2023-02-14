Jimmy Kimmel Does Top Gun Themed Oscars Promo, Goes Hard on SLAP Jokes

The teaser also featured Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, and Billy Crystal
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the third time... and it'll be one helluva ride if a new promo for the show is anything to go by.
The 95th Academy Awards comes on the heels of last year's infamous ceremony where Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock and it appears that the Academy is not shying away from referencing the shameful moment.
Kimmel's promo featured a few heavy-handed jokes about The Slap in its Top Gun themed teaser that also featured Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, and Billy Crystal.
Watch the short film below:
The mission: The Oscars. The host: me? Yes, me.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 14, 2023 @jimmykimmel
#Oscars95 @TheAcademy #JonHamm @ChasParnell @BillyCrystal pic.twitter.com/PHIgGdVLs0