Paul Rudd's Role in Friends Series Finale Felt 'Strange'

Everett Collection

The "Ant-Man" star felt as if he was imposing on an emotional moment among the main cast members

Paul Rudd says being a part of the series' finale of "Friends" was "surreal."

During an appearance on "Heart Breakfast" show with JK and Kelly Brook, the 53-year-old "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star opened up about being a part of the hit 90's sitcom.

"It was really fun and they were great," Rudd recalled "The whole thing was a bit surreal … to be a part of that. I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] that I was."

Despite his pleasant time on-set, the "This is 40" actor confessed he felt out of place after he was included in the show's final episode, "But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode and I just thought … 'I shouldn't be here … I'm getting like a front row seat to things I'm not supposed to see.'"

Rudd said he "came on really at the end" of the sitcom's 10 season run as the love interest of Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay. His character Mike Hannigan eventually became Buffay's third and final husband and appeared in 17 episodes throughout the final two seasons.

"They were all crying, it was all emotional. And I just was like, 'Woah' … I felt very privileged, but I also was like 'Uh – I just want to sit back here and not get in the way,'" he continued.

The actor also reflected on the lasting impact the NBC series had on pop culture.