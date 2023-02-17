Paul Rudd Pranked By Longtime Pal Olivia Colman On Air During BBC Radio Show

Twitter/Getty

"I'm sweating, I'm actually sweating."

Paul Rudd was in for a rude awakening during his live appearance on BBC Radio 1.

While promoting "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the 53-year-old actor was pranked on air after taking part in a short feature called Agony Ant-Man where Rudd gave advice to troubled listeners.

Turns out actress Olivia Colman was listening live when she decided to call into the radio show to prank her friend. The Emmy Award winning actress disguised herself with her best Welsh accent and gave Rudd a piece of her mind after not contacting her during his trip to the UK.

The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjames pic.twitter.com/Nz4Qu65z5y — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2023 @BBCR1

"I'm a huge fan. I wanted to pick your brains, so what would you do if you had a really good mate," she began. "Like, you know, for over 20 years. You've known each other almost half your lives. And then, this friend, he doesn't live in England but he's come to England and he hasn't told you about it. And then, not only has he not told you about it, he's come on to a radio show. What would you do?"

When Rudd began to catch on to the ruse he groaned, "Oh my god, Oh no."

"Would you be offended?" Colman quipped.

"Personally, if it's me, absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt," the "Clueless" actor explained. "Oh god, what have I done?"

"I'm sweating, I'm actually sweating," Rudd noted.

Once Colman unmasked herself, the "Avengers: Endgame" star gave "The Crown" actress props on her performance. "You really can do every accent," he laughed.

The "Empire of Light" actress revealed just how far their friendship went back. While many people may be unaware of their close relationship, Colman explained how they've known each other for more than 20 years.

The two friends first met while starring in a play together and "Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in south London and come for Sunday lunch," the 49-year-old actress shared.